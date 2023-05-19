Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.