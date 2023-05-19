Hunt County has been included by the National Weather Service in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch.
The watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and scattered hail up to 2 inches are both possible. The tornado threat is low, though a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.
Should a potential tornado strike in the Greenville area, local residents likely will not hear a siren, as the city no longer relies on the devices. Instead, the city maintains a free automatic telephone notification system to warn residents of dangerous weather conditions.
Additional information about the CodeRED system is available on the City of Greenville web site at www.ci.greenville.tx.us/299/CodeRED
Local residents who do not have Internet access that wish to sign up for CodeRED, may call the City Manager’s Office at 903- 457-3116 or visit the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library for assistance.
All weather warnings issued for the county will be immediately posted to the Herald-Banner web site at heraldbanner.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.