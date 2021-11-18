Hunt County and most of the surrounding areas of North Texas are again designated by the Texas A&M Forest Service to be under “very high” or “high” threats of fire today, due to the dry conditions and the gusty winds out of the north.
The National Weather Service forecast is calling for today to be mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 61 and a north northeast wind with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Hunt County is NOT under a ban on outdoor burning, although anyone considering conducting a controlled burn today is asked to use extreme caution.
