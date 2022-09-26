It may feel more like fall outside. but the lower humidity and occasional gusty winds out of the north have increased the potential threat of grass fires in Hunt County and much of north Texas.
The Texas A&M Forest Service has listed Hunt County and all surrounding counties under a “very high” danger of fire today.
The National Weather Service forecast is calling for it to be sunny, with a high near 88 today and a north wind with gusts as high as 20 mph.
The ban on outdoor burning was lifted for Hunt County on Sept. 2, but the Hunt County Fire Marshal’s office is reminding residents that while they can burn household trash, untreated wood, brush and trees, controlled burns cannot be conducted inside an incorporated city. Burning is permitted only from sunup to sundown and a responsible person must always be present during the burning.
Campfires and cooking on an open flame or fire pit is permitted.
However, burning is not allowed if the wind speed is 23 mph or greater and some items are never allowed to be added to a burn pile, including electrical insulation, tires, shingles, treated lumber, heavy oils or asphalt materials, plastic, rubber, metal, mattresses and furniture and potentially explosive materials or chemicals.
Anyone needing additional information on preparing for a controlled burn can contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 903-408-4282.
