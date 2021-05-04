Area residents are planning to participate in one of four long walks across the United States in support of America’s veterans.
The East Coast Relay of the “Carry The Load” walk began its march from West Point, N.Y. Monday morning and will return to Hunt County during the Memorial Day weekend.
It is the seventh year Carry The Load has come through Greenville on its way to its final destination in Dallas. The event was conducted virtually in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While in Hunt County, the relay is scheduled to stop on the morning of May 29 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 67 and County Road 3201 in Campbell; at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 3507 FM 499; at 2 p.m. at the Greenville Farmers Market; with a rally planned at 4 p.m. at Gibson Automotive, 2600 I-30 Frontage Road in Greenville.
The trek will continue on to the Pilot Travel Center in Caddo Mills, and the Royse City High School stadium that night, before passing through Rockwall County May 30.
In addition to the East Coast trek, Carry The Load relays are starting from the West Coast, Midwest and Mountain States and all are scheduled to meet up in time to conclude in Dallas on Memorial Day.
Carry the Load is a non-profit, founded by former Navy Seals to raise funds and awareness for veterans and their surviving families.
Organizers say Carry The Load was designed to rejuvenate the true meaning and purpose of the Memorial Day holiday as a way to honor those who served and died in service to the United States.
Additional information about the relay is available at the Carry The Load web site at carrytheload.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.