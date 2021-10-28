Hunt County and much of the surrounding area are listed under an elevated danger of grass and wild fires again Friday, due to the continued gusty winds.
After a Thursday when local fire departments and electric utilities scrambled to deal with multiple fires and downed power lines which were sparked by winds out of the northwest up to around 50 mph and higher, the Texas A&M Forest Service has forecast Hunt County, and in fact much of the State of Texas, to be under “high” to “very high” threats of fire.
The National Weather Service forecast is calling for sunny skies and a a high near 67 Friday and a north northwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday night is expected to be clear, with a low around 41 and a northwest wind with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Hunt County is not under a ban on outdoor burning, although fire officials are urging anyone planning to conduct a controlled burn to use extreme caution or perhaps wait until the winds eventually die down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.