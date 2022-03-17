Hunt County and much of North Texas were listed under "high" to "very high" threats for grass and wild fires Thursday, due to the extreme drought conditions and gusty winds.
The same is expected to hold true Friday and again later in the coming weekend.
The Texas A&M Forest Service has included much of Hunt County under a “very high” threat of fire Friday with the remainder of the county under a “high” fire level. The county is also predicted to be under an elevated fire danger again Sunday.
Hunt County is not currently listed under a ban on outdoor burning, although fire officials are urging residents to use extreme caution before conducting any controlled burns, or to consider waiting until conditions improve if possible.
