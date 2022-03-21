Tornado Watch issued
Courtesy National Weather Service

Hunt County and much of the surrounding area of North Texas were placed under a Tornado Watch by the National Weather Service Monday afternoon.

The watch is in effect through 10 p.m. Monday and also includes Rockwall, Collin, Kaufman, Fannin and most

other nearby and adjacent counties.

Hunt County is also under a Flood Warning for the Cowleech Fork of the Sabine River in Greenville, effective between early Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning.

