Hunt County and much of the surrounding area might experience another line of severe weather after midnight.
The latest update from the National Weather Service is calling for storms, some possibly severe, to pass through the area from the rest between 2 and 8 a.m. Wednesday.
All modes of severe weather, including a few brief spin up tornadoes along the fast-moving squall line will be possible. However, the primary hazard is expected to be damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph due to the fast forward motion of the line of storms. Some marginally severe hail will be possible with the most robust storms. Otherwise, rainfall amounts will average less than an inch most areas due to the fast forward speed of the line of storms.
Hunt County remains under a high level of grass and wild fires, due to the extreme drought conditions and gusty winds.
