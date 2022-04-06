Even with this week’s heavy rains, an elevated danger of grass and wild fires is expected to return starting Thursday, due to the extremely high winds.
The Texas A&M Forest Service has listed Hunt County and much of the surrounding area under “very high” or “high” threats of grass and wild fires, for Thursday and Friday.
Hunt County is expected to be able to avoid any precipitation for a few days, but it will be windy and much cooler heading into the weekend.
The National Weather Service forecast was calling for Thursday to be sunny, with a high near 68, with a northwest wind gusting as high as 30 mph and a Thursday tonight around 42.
Friday’s high is expected to be near 67, with a northwest wind gusting as high as 30 mph and a low around 38 by Saturday morning.
Hunt County is not currently listed under a ban on outdoor burning, although fire officials are urging residents to use extreme caution before conducting any controlled burns, or to consider waiting until conditions improve if possible.
