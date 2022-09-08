Dozens of nonprofit service agencies in Hunt and Rockwall counties have signed up to be a part of this year’s 14th anniversary North Texas Giving Day.
The Royse City ISD Education Foundation is among the local agencies that are expected to benefit from the event on Sept.22, although donors can log on now to www.NorthTexasGivingDay.org to provide early bird donations.
Another area organization has already benefited from this year’s campaign.
With the support of the event’s Title Sponsor Amazon.com, representatives traveled across the region Sept. 1 to surprise and three nonprofits with $500 Amazon gift cards to help purchase supplies off Amazon wish lists, including CASA for Hunt County.
CASA for Hunt County provides an independent voice to children removed from abusive homes and placed into the care and custody of state foster care. In 2021, CASA for Hunt County was appointed to serve 242 children.
A list of certified non-profits are listed on the North Texas Giving Day website and also includes the Children’s Advocacy Center for Rockwall County, Women In Need, Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Texas, Hunt County Shared Ministries, Hope For You Inc., Senior Center Resources and Public Transit, No Kill Hunt County, Hunt County Kids, Hunt County Pets Alive, the United Way of Hunt County, the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum and many more.
North Texas Giving Day was launched in 2009 by the Communities Foundation of Texas, which is based in Dallas. According to the website, it is the most comprehensive and free public resource for connecting North Texas non-profits and their supporters.
