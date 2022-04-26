More than 600 people have already voted early in Hunt County for the May 7 elections, which will decide multiple important issues for cities and school districts in the county, as well as proposed changes to the Texas Constitution.
Hunt County Elections Administrator Jeannie Ash said it has been a busy start to the early voting period.
“Yesterday, we had 211 voters countywide,” Ash said. “Previously we had 411 people vote by mail.”
In Hunt County, early voting for the elections is scheduled at the Hunt County Voter Administration Office, 2217 Washington Street in downtown Greenville from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Friday, April 29; and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. May 2-3.
Polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on election day.
Voters are considering two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, contested races for board members in four school districts, and major bond propositions in three school districts; one calling for $169.4 million to pay for improvements in the Greenville Independent School District, three propositions asking voters for almost $650 million to pay for improvements to the Community Independent School District and two propositions seeking approximately $95 million in improvements in the Terrell ISD.
Additional information about the upcoming elections in Hunt County is available at the Hunt County Elections Administration web site at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or by calling the office at 903-454-5467.
