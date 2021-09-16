Multiple Hunt County and Delta County fire departments responded Thursday morning to a large fire reported at a Commerce business.
The Commerce, Campbell, Cash, Lone Oak and Wolfe City fire departments reportedly dispatched units and personnel to the blaze at Dub’s Recycling on Highway 24, which began at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. At least some of the units were still on scene two hours later.
Details will be added as they become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.