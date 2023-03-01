AUSTIN — Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan on Tuesday announced three additional top priorities for the chamber this session.
The priorities focus on economic and workforce development in Texas.
“With so much job growth happening in our states, it’s also important that we have the necessary avenues that foster workforce development to keep up with demand,” Phelan said in a statement.
House Bill 5, filed by state Rep. Todd Hunter, a Corpus Christi Republican, is also known as the Texas Jobs and Security Act.
The bill would provide Texas with an economic development tool to create additional jobs, investments and tax revenue, keeping the state competitive in drawing businesses to relocate or expand in the Lone Star State, officials said.
Under this bill, incentives would be targeted and temporary in attracting large-scale, capital-intensive projects related to manufacturing, national security and energy infrastructure industries, officials said.
Texas taxpayers would be able to know how those incentive dollars are used, the number of jobs created and the full economic impact of potential projects, officials said.
House Bill 8, filed by state Rep. Gary VanDeaver, a New Boston Republican, would establish a new funding model for community colleges in Texas.
It would create a new scholarship program, increase the opportunity for economically disadvantaged high school students to enroll in dual-credit courses and expand access to higher education opportunities across the state by creating new shared services for institutions through the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. This would enable colleges to expand their range of academic and workforce programs, officials said.
House Bill 19, filed by state Rep. Andrew Murr, a Junction Republican, would create a business court system in Texas.
Officials said the specialized court system for complex business cases in the state would establish a new avenue for companies to solve their legal matters in a fair, streamlined and consistent manner.
The emphasis on economic development comes as Chapter 313 ends in Texas. Chapter 313 is a corporate property tax incentive designed to attract new businesses by offering them a 10-year limitation on their appraised property value for a portion of the school district property tax. In exchange for the tax cut, the business agrees to build or install new property and create jobs. The program officially ended on Dec. 31.
Businesses applauded the prioritization of HB 5.
“Texans are ready to see more manufacturing on U.S. soil,” said Paulette M. Guajardo, mayor of Corpus Christi, in a statement. “The Texas Jobs and Security Act helps attract manufacturers looking to make major investments in our communities, which ultimately brings jobs and the day-to-day goods we rely on back to Texas.”
Bob Harvey, president and CEO of the Greater Houston Partnership, said HB 5 would keep Texas competitive.
“We know how important innovative economic development tools are to closing deals and growing our economy,” Harvey said.
Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil & Gas Association, said the bill would bolster production and manufacturing in Texas so the state wouldn’t be so dependent on foreign countries.
The priority bills are the second round announced by Phelan. Previously announced top-priority bills focused on improving privacy and security as well as better supporting mothers and children in the state.
Lawmakers have until March 10 to file bills this session.
