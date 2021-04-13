UPDATE 11:20 a.m. Units now departing scene.
Original post: Units with the Greenville Fire-Rescue and Police departments were dispatched at around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a structure fire in the 4800 block of Bourland Street.
Units arrived to find one house fully involved.
One person was reportedly treated at the location for burns and/or smoke inhalation.
Units remained on scene an hour later and no additional information was immediately available.
Updates will be posted as they become available.
