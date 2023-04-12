AUSTIN — Education savings accounts, or ESAs, continue to be debated by the House even as lawmakers passed a budget rider last week that bars the use of state funds for private school vouchers and similar programs.
During a House Public Education Committee meeting on Tuesday, lawmakers and advocates discussed for hours the merits and disadvantages of establishing ESAs in Texas.
ESAs are voucher-like programs that would provide Texas parents with a stipend per child to be used on educational expenses such as home-school supplies or private school tuition.
Those in favor of ESAs, including House Bill 4340 author state Rep. James Frank, R-Wichita Falls, say they provide an opportunity for families who are not being adequately served by their public schools to select another option regardless of their ZIP code or family income.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has also made school choice a top priority this session, frequently hosting events in rural communities to promote the measure.
He told the Texas Tribune that he is undeterred by the 86-52 vote against school choice funding during House budget debates and continues to host events across the state.
“Governor Abbott looks forward to the Legislature passing school choice legislation this year and signing it into law to ensure all Texas students have access to the best educational opportunities,” spokesperson Renae Eze said in a statement.
According to lawmakers, the average price for private school in Texas is around $10,000.
HB 4340 would offer a stipend of $10,700 per student, an amount that could be decreased based on family income. A wealthier family, for example, would only receive around $5,200 per student.
Previous iterations of ESA bills, including one that passed in the Senate last week, would allocate $8,000 per student across the board.
Frank said his bill wouldn’t allow money to directly go to parents. Instead, it would be set in an account that could be used only for preapproved expenses.
Additionally, private schools that could receive ESA funding would have to be preapproved by the Texas comptroller, per the updated bill.
“The purpose of it is not the school, the purpose is to educate children,” Frank said. “The purpose of it is the kid.”
More than 900 people signed up to speak on the issue Tuesday, with a handful in favor, including Paul Yamarick, of Moulton.
“Educational freedom for all children will allow a wider range of opportunities with innovative techniques only competition can present,” Yamarick said.
Those who oppose the bill said they fear the lack of accountability would further harm educational outcomes of students. They also voiced concerns that private schools are not required to take students with special needs or students with behavioral issues.
“Public funds would be much better spent on public schools with accountability, where they can serve the public, which includes every child in this state, not just the ones who fit a specific school’s vision,” said Yekaterina Ivanov, a classroom teacher from League City. “If the goal is to allow students opportunities to go to schools where things are different, such as smaller class sizes, then support bills that increase funding for public schools.”
