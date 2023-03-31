AUSTIN — On the hottest summer days, Texas prisons reach an internal temperature over 100 degrees. Several Texas House bills look to address that.
The House Corrections Committee heard three bills that require the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to keep internal temperatures at a certain level.
House Bill 1708 and HB 2950 both require an internal temperature between 65 and 85 degrees Fahrenheit with different effective dates. HB 2026 also includes a reporting requirement on any equipment malfunction and steps taken to ensure inmates and staff are living and working in reasonable temperatures.
“Many of these people are in there for a low level drug offense, less than a gram of cocaine, some sort of probation violation, but they’re in there and we’re cooking them,” said state Rep. Terry Canales, an Edinburg Democrat and author of HB 1708. “We’re literally cooking human beings.”
TDCJ officials previously told lawmakers that lack of adequate cooling has allowed internal temperatures in Texas prisons to rise to more than 100 degrees in at least five units last summer, with some units reporting an average temperature between 85-95 degrees.
The ten-day average temperature in a non-air conditioned unit is 91.4 degrees, officials said.
Canales added that there is a financial incentive to address the lack of temperature control in the Texas prisons.
The agency continues to experience chronic turnovers, and many have said heat is a major factor for leaving their positions. The TDCJ reports an average turnover of 21.9% among prison guards with a 40% within the first year of employment.
Additionally, Canales noted that the state is frequently sued for wrongful death of inmates, often tied to living conditions.
Currently, there is a $390 million rider in the Legislative budget to install heating and cooling in prison units.
“You can’t have a dog in a (hot) car, but we’re doing this to hundreds of thousands of human beings in the state of Texas,” Canales said.
A third bill, HB 1355, specifically states that air conditioning units must be installed in each cellblock, dormitory and common area in each facility.
Many who provided testimony said they had loved ones in the Texas prison system.
Teresa Cornman, said her husband, who is incarcerated, has described the temperatures as so high and the humidity so extreme that they feel as though they cannot breathe.
Jordan Rogers, who was formerly incarcerated, said the prison system already faces overcrowding, understaffing and threats of violence, in addition to the extreme heat. This, Rogers said, does nothing to prepare inmates to re-enter society.
“It sends prisoners back into society more traumatized, less prepared and more jaded,” Rogers said.
All three bills were left pending in committee.
