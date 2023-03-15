AUSTIN — The appraisal cap portion of a bill that would reduce property taxes received pushback during testimony in a house committee meeting Monday.
House Bill 2, dubbed the Property Tax Relief Act, includes multiple components officials say will lower property taxes. One component would reduce the maximum compressed school tax rate by 15 cents, but not less than 90% of the maximum compressed tax rate.
This approach would save the owner of a $350,000 home $460 on their school district tax bill next year and $590 in 2025, House Speaker Dade Phelan has said.
Another component would reduce the limit on annual appraisal increases to 5% for all types of property in the state.
While most of the dozens who provided public testimony said they had no issues with the compressed school tax rate, the cap on appraisals received mixed reviews.
Blanca Aldaco, a restaurant owner in San Antonio, told lawmakers the appraisal cap will help her greatly, stating that she would use the saved money to replace air conditioners and renovate the restaurant’s outdoor patio.
“I know that you have a lot of different proposals for your consideration, but I know we need to include businesses like mine in this property tax relief this session,” she said. “With your help, businesses like mine will recover from a very difficult three years.”
Justin MacDonald, who spoke on behalf of the Texas Association of Builders, also said he believed the cap would be helpful for homeowners.
MacDonald said capped appraisals mean builders will have to pay less in property taxes while they are in development — fees often passed on to the eventual home buyer.
He added that he believed the cap will not only reduce annual property tax burdens and establish predictability, they will also help in the effort to put more homes on the ground.
“Increas(ing) predictability in future expenses will ultimately help to get more housing on the ground because developers and their investors will be sure about the future financial health of these assets,” he said.
Others, however, said they feared the cap will create greater inequality and place tax burdens on others - most likely those with lower incomes.
Lorri Michel, a property tax attorney, said she believed over time there would be greater inequality among similar properties.
Michel argued that this would occur because every time a property is sold — be it home or business — the property taxes are reestablished based on the purchase price of the property. Therefore, the cap benefits those who maintain ownership of their property for many years, even decades, but does nothing to relieve those who depart after a couple of years.
She added that appraisal caps only work when values are increasing, but should values dip they will provide no benefit to the property owner.
Mark Hutchenson, another property tax attorney, pointed out that taxing entities such as cities and counties will still need to recoup the loss of funding. This will lead them to raise tax rates, which over time will erase any savings and disproportionately impact lower income owners.
Even as lawmakers pointed out that last session a law passed that limits how much a taxing entity can increase its tax rate year over year without voter approval, Hutchenson said he still believes that appraisal caps will cause long-term unintended consequences.
“Appraisal caps might make sense for a political expediency, but it's just wrong; it's fundamentally wrong,” Hutchenson said. “Everyone who's thoughtful about this and has really researched it comes to the same conclusion. So please don't send Texas down this route.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.