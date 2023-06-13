Greenville is to be home to a new conference center and hotel project as part of The Greenbelt development.
“I think this will truly be transformative for our community,” said Mayor Jerry Ransom.
The Greenville City Council voted June 6 to include an amendment of The Greenbelt into the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 1.
Ted Murphy with Wildcatter Realty Advisors said the project would be part of The Greenbelt and be bordered by extensions of the Monty Stratton Parkway and Traders Road.
“There’s a 10,000 square foot conference center,” Murphy said, which will also be attached to a Courtyard by Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn or similar hotel.
“The conference center would be 100 feet from the hotel and would be just east of Britain Chevrolet,” Ransom said, adding the facility would be able to accommodate up to 600 guests.
Ransom said the project would be undertaken entirely by the developer.
“We want people to know the city is not paying for this project,” Ransom said. “The developer will do all that for the incentives we offered him.”
Tax increment reinvestment, also known as tax increment financing, uses a portion of the taxes assessed on increased property values to help repay the investment used to install the infrastructure needed in the zone.
The Greenbelt is described as a 325-acre master-planned, mixed-use development bordered by Interstate 30, Monty Stratton Parkway, State Highway 34/Wesley Street and FM 1570.
Ransom said a combination hotel/conference center has been a goal of the city, the Board of Development and the Chamber of Commerce for years, as Greenville could be in line to land multiple conventions, concerts and other events but had not had sufficient amenities or available space with the existing Fletcher Warren Civic Center.
“The developer is also adding hiking and walking trails and more amenities,” Ransom said.
Murphy said the plan is to utilize the existing wooded areas stretching between the Greenville SportsPark and FM 1570 to develop the trails and, eventually, an 18-whole disc golf park.
The newest part of The Greenbelt will also include a 300 home residential development.
“We are also talking with multiple retail and restaurant establishments,” Murphy said, although none of the businesses have been confirmed. The initial work, extending Monty Stratton and Traders Road, could begin almost immediately.
“I’d say July 1 is a good starting target date,” he said.
The construction of the conference center, and the hotel which is being built by Sai Development, would begin by the end of this year or early 2024 and Murphy estimated it might take about 12 months to complete.
Ransom believes the latest developments with The Greenbelt could be a gateway for the city.
“This is really a great game changer for us,” Ransom said.
