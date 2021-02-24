Hunt Regional Healthcare is urging residents not to share their alerts for the COVID vaccine waiting list with those who are not on the list.
The agency issued a statement on Facebook earlier today:
It has been brought to our attention that the email link we are sending to those on our COVID vaccine waiting list is being shared with many, many people who are not on our list.
If you get an email alerting you to sign up for the COVID vaccine PLEASE do not share the link. If you do your appointment and the appointments of those who are not on our waiting list will be cancelled.
If you would like to sign up for our waiting list please click here-
https://forms.gle/wZLLWVgTDPgVqSE5A
