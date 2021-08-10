The local hospital system has begun a twice weekly update on the COVID-19 situation.
Lisa Hill, the Director of the Foundation Development and Marketing Communications for Hunt Regional Healthcare, issued the first update Tuesday afternoon:
“First, all staff and equipment from the EMC in Commerce have transitioned to Hunt Regional Medical Center. The additional staff and equipment have allowed us to open a 10 bed overflow unit in the Post Anesthesia Care area of the OR plus give some much needed assistance with our Greenville emergency department patient load.
As of yesterday we gained 7 traveler agency nurses, with another scheduled to arrive today plus 1 surge RN who also started on Monday. (Surge nurses are those who currently work in non-patient care areas like Radiology, and will transition to an inpatient care unit.)
On Monday morning there were 23 patients holding in the Greenville emergency room and 1 in Quinlan waiting on inpatient beds. As of this morning we are down to 13 ER patient holds.
Today there are 48 inpatients in Greenville that are COVID positive. We have 5 COVID patients in the ICU – all on ventilators.
Two tents have been installed outside the Greenville emergency room. These tents are being used for patient registration and triage and a patient waiting area.
This allows patients to be treated in the existing emergency room waiting area. The area has been cordoned off for COVID suspect patients vs non-COVID patients.
We are very proud of all of our staff for doing what is necessary to care for patients. As one of our leadership team members said this morning during our routine COVID call, “Staff have rallied around the job that needs to be done.”
