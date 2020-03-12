Hunt Regional Healthcare said Thursday afternoon that there still have been no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Hunt County. But the district will be announcing plans to restrict access at the entrances and conduct screening at its buildings beginning Friday as a precautionary measure.
Hospital district to conduct screenings at entrances
