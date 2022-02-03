With bitterly cold temperatures expected to follow the path of the winter storm, home and business owners are advised to take precautions so that pipes do not freeze. When temperatures drop, the risk of pipes freezing and bursting increases. Burst pipes are one of the most common causes of property damage during frigid weather and can cause thousands in water damage, according to the Insurance Institute for Business and Home.
As of Thursday, there were no widespread reports of damage to waterlines as temperatures remained in the 20s. Plumbing specialists seemed to be in a wait-and-see mode as to whether their services would be in great demand as it was last year during Winter Storm Uri.
“So far, it’s too early to tell, really,” said Blackland Plumbing owner Vien Bobbitt, in regard to how the weather has affected Greenville-area residents’ plumbing.
“We haven’t received any calls yet, but I’d say it would be a good idea to keep all (water) fixtures that run along the outside walls running a little and to keep the cabinets below sinks open to help let warm air get to the pipes.”
Weather forecaster were expecting a low tonight of 12 degrees, with a wind chill possibly in the single digits.
Burst water pipes were an all-to-familiar problem associated with Uri as plumbers were kept busy weeks after the storm.
The pipes most at risk are those in unheated interior spaces such as basements, attics, and garages. But even pipes running through cabinets or exterior walls can freeze.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.