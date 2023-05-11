The skies above Greenville are expected to be filled with historic and vintage aircraft this month as the Commemorative Air Force hosts the Barnstormer Saturday Fly-In.
The event is scheduled 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20 at Majors Field, the City of Greenville Municipal Airport. Admission and parking are free for the show, which will include a variety of craft presented by the Commemorative Air Force, the largest flying museum in the world.
Among the aircraft expected to be on display is “Ikes Bird”, an Aero Commander L-26B, the smallest plane ever to fly as Air Force One when it was used by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
A Douglas R4D, “Ready For Duty”, the Navy version of the DC-3, is also scheduled to appear. The aircraft has made repeated appearances at the airport.
A special guest aircraft will be the B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil,” the only B-24 Liberator currently flying
Several of the owners of the historic aircraft which will be presented during the event are purchasing opportunities for rides.
Additional information on the Fly-In and the Commemorative Air Force is available online at https://www.ikesbird.org/greenville and www.airpowersquadron.org/greenville-tx
