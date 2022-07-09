A Hunt County landmark that once announced the arrivals of travelers to the City of Grenville will soon welcome students at a new school.
Since it was built more than 120 years ago, the former Missouri, Kansas & Texas (MKT) Railroad — or “Katy” — Depot once hosted untold numbers of people passing through the city on their way to other places, played a role in a spectacular televised prison break and has hosted various businesses within its walls.
The depot at 3102 Lee St. was built in 1896 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The depot is in the midst of extensive renovations to prepare for The Depot Christian School. Crews began rebuilding the roof of the building this week and more remodeling is planned for the interior soon, according to principal Katie Moore.
“This will be a private Christian school with individualized learning tracks,” Moore said in an announcement in June. “We will be focusing on guiding students to the life path/career choice of their calling. We will also be offering an option for homeschool families who have students in 3rd-12th to participate on Fridays in enrichment activities, service projects, and field trips.”
The depot itself is a prominent fixture in Greenville’s downtown and also in the city’s history.
According to the historical marker outside, the first train from Denison reached Greenville on Oct. 1, 1880. The Katy immediately extended its route to Mineola, and the arrival of the rail service ignited an economic boom in Greenville and Hunt County.
Two local residents, attorney Daniel Ray and his friend, John Hill, purchased the building in January 2014 and began the renovation effort on the “unique fixer upper,” working alongside family members, friends and other volunteers.
The Katy Depot opened in 1896 and was the subject of some remodeling in 2007 to accommodate the former Fox television program “Prison Break,” which filmed one of its major episodes at the station. The Katy Depot filled in for a train station in Evansville, Ind., during "Chicago,” which first aired on Feb. 5, 2007, and was the highest rated episode of the series’ second season. The same episode also featured the train crashing into a roadblock of law enforcement vehicles, which was filmed along tracks just north of Greenville.
When Ray and Hill started the process, they found the interior of the depot was filled with piles of historic Greenville artifacts, which former owner George Warren had collected over the years, along with relics from the station’s past.
On one wall was a map of the MKT Railroad, believed to be from the late 1800s and which may have been in place when the station opened. On the map the state of Oklahoma is still referred to as “Indian Territory.” Around another corner were the original switches to change tracks for incoming and outgoing trains, and a telegraph which likely was used for decades.
During the initial renovations, more than a dozen of the depot’s large windows were replaced, and the large loading dock in the back of the building was removed.
All of the bricks on the inside were repointed, including over the big fireplace, and the inside floors were resealed.
Additional information on The Depot Christian School is available at the upcoming school’s website: www.thedepotchristianschool.org.
