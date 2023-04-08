Members of Greenville’s oldest church have even more reason to take the Easter message of resurrection to heart as they continue to deal with severe damage to their historical church building associated with a violent storm last month.
Preliminary repairs were made to the Central Christian Church Disciples of Christ in the days following the March 2 storm, but a full restoration will take much more money and time.
Cathie Smith Reese, whose husband Steven is a church elder and its historian, said services continue as much as possible at the church.
“We continue to meet in the Briscoe Fellowship Hall,” Reese said, adding that coffee and donuts are served before the services and a meal is offered afterward every Sunday. “Then our elders have taken communion and a meal to our members that are not able to attend worship.”
The storm packed winds estimated at up to 70 mph and damaged much of the church’s exterior, including the bell tower, the steeples and, most importantly, the church’s elaborate stained glass window portraying Christ’s Ascension. The church is included on the National Register of Historic Places and was originally organized in 1879 as First Christian Church. The current sanctuary was built in 1898-99 and is the oldest structure still standing in Greenville.
A historical marker on the building indicates it an example of the gothic revival style of architecture, with the original towers and stained glass artwork.
Reese said the church has not yet met with representatives from the Texas Historical Commission.
“Everything is on hold until they can come and meet with our team,” Reese said. “Hopefully, that will be next week. This is going to be a long process.”
Reese said the future of the beautiful window remains unknown.
“We will restore it if at all possible,” she said.
Once the historic elements of the eventual restoration are completed, there will still be financial costs to consider. They are substantial. Insurance adjusters pegged the claim at over $1 million, she said, adding, “Glad we kept paying the insurance premiums.”
Reese said the church remains overwhelmed by the response from its members, from the Greenville community and especially the denomination of the Christian Church, Disciples of Christ.
“They have been guiding us through the process,” she said.
Donations are being accepted toward the rebuilding effort. They can be mailed to the church’s address, 2611 Wesley St., Greenville, 75401
