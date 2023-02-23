A long-anticipated highway project has officially arrived Quinlan.
The Quinlan Independent School District announced the new State Highway 276 bypass was to be open either at the end of the week or, weather permitting, on Monday, Feb. 27.
The traffic signal at Highway 276 and Spur 264 was scheduled to become operational by 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., eastbound traffic on Highway 276 into Quinlan will be routed onto the new bypass. Westbound traffic leaving Quinlan will continue onto the original Highway 276 until between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday when the westbound traffic will be allowed onto the new bypass.
By late afternoon all westbound traffic on the existing Highway 276 west of downtown Quinlan will operate as “local traffic only” and there will be no connection from downtown to the end of the current Highway 276. Drivers will have to turn around and use County Road 2300, Spur 264 or Highway 34 to access the new bypass and continue westbound.
The traffic pattern is expected to be in place for about one month while construction is completed on the western end of Highway 276. Once the construction is completed, westbound traffic will be permitted from downtown onto Highway 276. During this same time period, all eastbound traffic will be routed onto the new bypass.
RPM Construction began construction on the project, valued at more than $14 million, in January 2021, although the bypass has been the source of discussion and panning for almost 20 years.
The Quinlan Bypass is designed as a non-freeway, five-lane roadway that will extend along State Highway 276 from .04 miles east of FM 36 to State Highway 34 in Quinlan.
Quinlan city officials have said the bypass is expected to improve traffic flow in and around Quinlan and open up new development opportunities around the city.
