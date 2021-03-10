Most of Hunt County, as well as portions of Collin, Delta, Fannin and Hopkins counties, are listed under a “High” fire danger today by the Texas A&M Forest Service, due to the gusty winds in the forecast.
The National Weather Service is predicting mostly cloudy skies to remain through the day with a high near 76. and south wind gusts as high as 35 mph.
There is no ban on outdoor burning in place, but fire officials are warning area residents to use extra caution if planning on conducting any controlled burns.
