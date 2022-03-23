After the fire danger subsided for a day due to this week’s storms, Hunt County is again facing an increased threat of grass and wild fires Thursday.
The Texas A&M Forest Service has placed Hunt County under a “high” fire danger forecast Thursday, due to the lingering drought, rising temperatures and gusty wounds.
At last report Hunt County was listed under an extreme drought. The latest update from the United States Drought Monitor is due to be released Thursday and will be based on readings taken Tuesday morning.
Greenville received a little more than one inch of rain from the storms between Monday night and Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service forecast is calling for a low around 35 tonight and a west wind that could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 66 and a west wind with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Hunt County is not currently listed under a ban on outdoor burning, although fire officials are urging residents to use extreme caution before conducting any controlled burns, or to consider waiting until conditions improve if possible.
