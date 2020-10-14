Although there have been some occasional shortages of paper ballots at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, voters are still able to use them rather than use electronic voting.
Responding to an inquiry from the Herald-Banner, Hunt County Elections Administrator Jose Martinez said that due to the heavy turnout, there have been some instances when the early vote site in Greenville has temporarily run out of paper ballots. Martinez said when that occurs, the Texas Secretary of State allows for the use of “emergency ballots” if the voter chooses not to use electronic ballots.
“We still have voting available,” Martinez said.
Hunt County reported a total of 1,735 votes Tuesday, the first day of early voting for the November 3 elections. The total fell short of the record for the first day of early voting for an election in Hunt County.
Early voting for the elections will continue through Oct. 30 at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center in Greenville between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., except for Thursday and Oct. 20 and Oct. 29 when it will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; on Oct. 24 between 8 a.m. and noon and on Oct. 25 from 1-5 p.m.
Early voting will also take place at the Caddo Mills ISD Administration Building between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.
Applications for ballots by mail are due by the close of business on Oct. 23
