It could be a stormy night for Hunt County and North Texas tonight, and into the upcoming weekend.
A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for both the Cowleech Fork of the Sabine River at Greenville and the South Fork of the Sabine River near Quinlan, affecting portions of Hunt, Rockwall and Kaufman counties>
From the National Weather Service:
A cool, wet, and stormy night is expected across North-Central Texas tonight and Friday morning. A few storms may become briefly strong to severe with large hail up to one inch in diameter and frequent lightning being the primary hazards. Additionally, heavy rainfall may occur east of I-35 and north of I-20 where localized totals between 1-2" are possible. These amounts may result in minor flooding of low lying and flood prone areas overnight and early Friday morning, so plan accordingly. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to around 50, with highs Friday ranging from the mid 50s to the lower 60s.
