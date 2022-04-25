Portions of Hunt County remain under a Flood Warning today, after a heavy soaking overnight.
The Cowleech Fork of the Sabine River was listed under a Flood Warning by the National Weather Service between 5:04 p.m. Monday and lasting through 9:04 p.m. Tuesday.
At 7:45 a.m. the river’s level had risen to 8.7 feet and the river was expected to rise above flood stage if 14 feet this afternoon to a crest of 15.3 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage latE Tuesday morning.
Majors Field, the City of Greenville Municipal Airport, reported receiving a total of 2.45 inches of rain between 12:55 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Monday.
