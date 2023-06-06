There will be a lot of love being seen across Hunt County this summer.
“The Hearts of Hunt County” campaign, which is being presented by the Leadership Hunt County committee, has officially begun. The first of the heart statues was installed Saturday in front of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce.
David Weiland was among the workers during the process and said there were already 10 more statues ordered and ready to go.
The effort was originally announced during the 102nd annual Greenville Chamber/Board of Development Annual Banquet on Feb. 17.
Micah McBay, the City of Greenville Tourism Manager, said the concept involves offering sales of heart statues, which will be crafted and installed outside of local businesses and agencies. He said similar ideas have previously been implemented in Kansas City and in San Angelo, where sheep statues were displayed.
Once the individual or business sponsors a heart, they can display it in any way they choose.
The statues are being created by the Stromberg Group in Greenville and cost $1,500 each, with $500 of each purchase going to a nonprofit group, which would be tax deductible.
The heart concept was chosen as a symbol to help spread love throughout the community.
Additional details about “The Hearts of Hunt County” are available by calling the Chamber office at 903-455-1510.
