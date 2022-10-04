The Texas Department of Transportation has announced that FM 6 is to be widened between State Hwy. 78 in Collin County to the Hunt County line.
A virtual public hearing will be posted beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 and will remain online through 11:59 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. Although not a live event. The materials can be viewed at any time.
TxDOT has also scheduled an in-person meeting at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Community High School Cafeteria, 440 N FM 1138 in Nevada.
TxDOT is proposing to improve a total of approximately 7.88 mile of FM 6 in Collin County, which would include the reconstruction of the existing two-lane rural roadway to a four — and ultimately six — lane divided highway. A continuous 10-foot shared use path would be constructed on the east and west sides of the proposed roadway alignment. The proposed project consists generally of four — and ultimately six — lanes with curb and gutter, plus a raised median. The roadway passes through the cities of Nevada and Josephine.
The existing FM 6 right-of-way width ranges from 60-feet to 100-feet wide throughout the length of the project. The proposed width is 140 feet.
The proposed project would, subject to final design consideration, require approximately 45 acres of additional right-of-way and potentially displace structures on commercial and/or residential properties. Relocation assistance is available for displaced persons and businesses.
Comments must be postmarked or otherwise received by Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 to: TxDOT Dallas District Office, Attn: Kibru Andargie, P.E., 4777 East Highway 80 Mesquite, Texas 75150.
