The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking a teenager who was first reported missing over the weekend from Hawk Cove.
Elena MacNeill, 16, was last seen Friday morning walking on Indian Trail in Hawk Cove, Tx.
She is five feet and five inches tall, weighs 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, light colored pajama bottoms and tennis shoes. She may have a slight intellectual disability.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 903-453-6800 or their nearest law enforcement agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.