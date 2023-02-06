Harry Whittington, shot by Dick Cheney in a hunting accident, dies

Harry Whittington, an Austin attorney who helped the Texas GOP rise to power in the second half of the last century and became the center of international attention in 2006 after he was shot by then-Vice President Dick Cheney in a hunting accident, died Saturday morning.
He was 95. His death, which followed a short illness, was confirmed by two people close to his family.
Whittington worked for and supported both George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush in their stints in Texas politics before they became president. He backed James A. Baker III in an unsuccessful run for Texas attorney general in 1978 and John G. Tower in his victorious 1961 bid to be the first Republican to win a Senate seat since Reconstruction.
But he never gained more attention than when Cheney accidentally shot him while hunting quail on a ranch near Corpus Christihey were on the 50,000-acre Armstrong Ranch, owned by another family with deep ties to the Republican Party. Cheney fired on a bird and hit Whittington with birdshot in the face, neck and body.
“Quail hunting is a fast-moving procedure,” Whittington told the Austin American-Statesman years later. “The birds fly and you swing on them and shoot the best you can. I had been hunting for 50 years before this accident. I wasn’t exactly an inexperienced hunter, and I’d never seen an accident.”
“And I can see how it can happen when the sun is setting and a person is swinging the gun and not seeing who he is swinging toward,” he told the Statesman. “It was just an accident. … Cheney was swinging to his left and when he did he swung over into where I was hunting.”
His actual memory of the shooting was limited, however”All I remember was the smell of burning powder,” he told The Washington Post in 2010. “And then I passed out.”
Whittington was rushed to a hospital, and news of the accident wasn’t made public until 14 hours later. The Corpus Christi Caller-Times broke the story, which the White House confirmed. His face was bloodied and swollen. A piece of birdshot near his heart caused him to have a mild heart attack, his doctors said. He spent a week in the ICU.
It became an international news item. Cheney famously didn’t publicly apologize for the accident in its immediate aftermath. The hunting group’s host, Katharine Armstrong, said afterward that Whittington did not make his presence known as he walked toward the group of hunters after picking up a quail he had shot. Reporters swarmed the hospital where he was kept. After he was released, he said he was “deeply sorry for all that Vice President Cheney and his family have had to go through this past week.”
And for the rest of his life, he had some shotgun pellets in his bodyWhittington grew up in Henderson in East Texas to a family of Democrats. At the time, Texas was known for its high-powered Democrats. It was the state of Senate Majority Leader Lyndon Baines Johnson and House Speaker Sam Rayburn. The Republican Party existed, but barely. The two most powerful political factions were conservative Democrats and populist Democrats. Whittington was attracted to the GOP’s messages of small government and low taxes. He put himself through school at the University of Texas at Austin and its law school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.