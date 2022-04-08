AUSTIN — Drug use and addiction is growing in Texas and getting younger, but current pushes by state leaders to attack the issue by reducing supply will have little effect on the problem, advocates say.
Currently, methamphetamine use continues to be the biggest drug threat in Texas, but the prevalence of fentanyl is quickly growing, said Eduardo Chávez, who leads the Drug Enforcement Administration's Dallas Field Division.
Fentanyl is particularly dangerous because only a small amount is considered a lethal dose and is often pressed into counterfeit pills. Fentanyl is also the leading cause of death from Americans aged 18 to 45, where many victims did not know the pill they were taking was laced with the narcotic, according to national data.
In October 2021, Texas reported more than 1,600 synthetic opioid deaths, up from 897 the year before. And four out of every 10 counterfeit pills contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl, according to DEA data.
“That's a 40% chance that your drug, maybe as experimental use, is no longer an experiment,” Chávez said.
But while drug use and overdoses are a growing problem in Texas, advocates say the best way to reduce use is through harm-reduction and education efforts.
According to a report by the Commonwealth Fund, a foundation that promotes a high-performing health care system, Texas has inadequate infrastructure to assist people seeking treatment and was ranked 51st in access to and affordability of state health services in 2020.
While the state does have substance use treatment programs, they are severely limited, per an April report by the Texas Center for Justice and Equality.
“People struggling to get help are often already in vulnerable situations — living in poorer neighborhoods, having limited education, struggling with mental disabilities, and/or having been victims of physical and sexual violence,” the report said. “Inability to access the necessary resources to get help only exacerbates these difficulties.”
Since 1999, the rate of overdose deaths due to synthetic opioids but excluding methadone has increased 50-fold, according to national data. In Texas, deaths really began to pick up between 2018 and 2020, said Emily Einstein, chief of the Science Policy Branch at the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
In recent years, there has also been a pivot on how to address and prevent drug use and overdoses, Einstein said. That includes a recent push by the the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to address the issue using its new overdose prevention strategies that emphasizes primary prevention, harm reduction, evidence-based treatment and recovery support.
In fiscal year 2021, Texas is slated to receive nearly $1 billion in mental health and substance abuse funds from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
“All of these are really important and we need to make progress on all of them simultaneously, if we're really going to address this crisis,” Einstein said. “It's really important to protect people from using drugs and protect their health and then ideally get them into evidence-based treatment.”
Einstein added that since cartels adapt easily, she believes that rather than spending money on stricter border security, a better response would be to focus on drug prevention and evidence-based treatment because if people are deterred from using drugs or are aided in recovering, that will reduce demand.
“I would say that the drug supply is probably not where we're going to make the most progress,” Einstein said. “We have not really seen evidence that reducing the supply has made a difference.”
For Dan Hobson, founder and CEO of Rise Recovery Services based in Austin, the concern is in how people are acquiring addictive drugs including fentanyl. He said when he asks incoming patients how they get ahold of illicit drugs, more and more are saying through dark web purchases using bitcoin or purchased off the street without full knowledge of what it consists of.
Because of this, he said he too believes there has to be a greater emphasis on education rather than diminishing supply.
“The border could or could not be an issue, but I think that's kind of a moot point. We have such an epidemic of addiction and substance abuse now that [addicts] are going to go looking for it and they are going to find it somewhere,” he said. “I think we have to start educating our kids and parents more so on what addiction looks like, what the consequences of those are, and what to do if you do encounter that type of issue. I think that we need to start educating and informing.”
And the report by the TCJE too urges greater emphasis on education.
“Not only does Texas unnecessarily over-criminalize recreational drug use with devastating consequences, but its approach to addressing Substance Use Disorder – from punishment to abstinence, to lack of adequate support – is failing Texas and costing lives,” it said. “State and local decision-makers must take crucial steps to implement viable, effective programs and strategies that focus on meeting people’s needs.”
Even so, Gov. Greg Abbott continues to push Operation Lone Star, the state military mission along the Texas-Mexico border to address illegal immigration and drug trafficking that is costing Texas taxpayers roughly $2.5 million each week, per Texas Tribune reporting.
This week, Abbott also announced new strategies in his effort to reduce drug smuggling — and particularly fentanyl — across the Texas-Mexico border. An announcement that came a day after state military leaders said they needed $531 million more dollars to keep the operation, currently slated to run out of money May 1, going through the end of the fiscal year.
Chávez with the DEA said for his agency in particular, they are not concerned with arresting users as much as taking down drug cartels that are pushing the product.
“I think there has to be a whole and well rounded approach to attempting to keep families from burying their children and their spouses and their brothers and sisters in their parents due to a drug overdose. Part of that equation is going to be education; part of that is going to be prevention; and part of that is going to be treatment,” Chávez said. “[From the DEA], our primary mission is to identify and attack the criminal organizations that are distributing these things.”
