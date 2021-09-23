Halloween in downtown Greenville will be changed again this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with two big events again curtailed and one event returning.
• The Haunted Landmark, presented by the Greenville Noon Rotary Club and the Greenville Rotary Post Office Foundation, will not be operating.
The popular attraction is typically held every Friday and Saturday night in October and also on Oct. 31. All profits raised from operating the attraction are put back into the community by way of the Rotary Club’s charity projects and scholarships.
But members of the Noon Rotary Club said Thursday that for the second year the Haunted Landmark will not take place this year.
• The Halloween on the Square event is not expected to take place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The city of Greenville, Hunt County, Drug Free Greenville and downtown merchants have traditionally sponsored the event that typically draws about 1,000 children and parents to the courthouse square.
But for the second year in a row, there is an alternative in the works for trick or treaters.
• The Candy, Costumes and Cars Drive-Thru event began in 2020 to replace Halloween on the Square and the City of Greenville web site said it is again scheduled from 4 until 5 p.m., or until all the candy is gone, in front of the Greenville Municipal Building, 2821 Washington Street. City and county employees will be providing bags of candy to motorists.
