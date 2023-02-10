Gun enthusiasts and fans of military memorabilia and collectibles are expected to be in Hunt County this weekend.
The Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum is sponsoring a Militaria & Gun Show Saturday and Sunday at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 South Business Highway 69 in Greenville.
The show is expected to include vendors exhibiting everything from guns, knives and swords that might have been used during the Civil War through World War II and beyond, to books, clothing, gun parts, reloading supplies and equipment, leather, prints and photos relating to military history.
Show hours are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday.
Weekend pass admission is $10 for adults and is free for children under 12 when accompanied by an adult.
The Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum is encouraging those attending the show to include a visit to the museum and the Hunt County Veterans Memorial as well.
Additional information is available by calling the museum at 903-450-4502 or at the web site at www.cottonmuseum.com,
Funding for the event is provided in part by the City of Greenville Hotel/Motel Occupancy Tax Revenues.
