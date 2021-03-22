On March 18, Ma Eugenia Cervantes Pastrana, 38, plead guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
In March 2019, Pastrana agreed to transport a loaded vehicle for a drug trafficking organization. Pastrana believed she was transporting bulk proceeds of drug trafficking that were concealed in the vehicle she was driving. Law enforcement stopped Pastrana in Hunt County, Texas and located approximately 24 kilos of heroin in the vehicle. She now faces up to 20 years in federal prison for her crimes. The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney P.J. Meitl is prosecuting the case.
