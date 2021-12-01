One of two people indicted by the Hunt County grand jury on armed robbery charges in connection with a reported holdup in Commerce more than two years ago has pleaded guilty.
Braxton Murphy and Quincey Washington were arrested by the Commerce Police Department in connection with one of two back to back robberies reported in the city during the summer of 2019.
Murphy, 24, of Mansfield, and Washington, 24, were each indicted in April on one count of aggravated robbery. The charges allege the incident occurred on July 30, 2019.
Reports from the Commerce Police Department from the time said officers responded to a home invasion robbery on Bois d’Arc Street late that night. One suspect in the robbery died after being transported to a Plano hospital after suffering a gunshot wound believed to have occurred during the robbery.
Murphy entered an open plea of guilty during a hearing Monday in the 196th District Court. An open plea means no plea bargain agreement had been arranged in the case and that Murphy is subject to the full range of punishment.
Judge Andrew Bench scheduled a punishment hearing for the afternoon of March 1, 2022.
Murphy is facing a maximum sentence on the first degree felony of from five to 99 years to life in prison
An arrest warrant was outstanding as of Monday afternoon for Washington, who had previously been released on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond.
