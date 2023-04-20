With a panoramic view of Lake Ray Hubbard as the backdrop, the Texas Department of Transportation and the city of Rockwall marked the start of construction on the second segment of the Interstate 30 expansion project.
Local and state leaders gathered with shovels in hand April 13 to officially break ground on the highly-anticipated improvements. All share a consensus of how essential this expansion will be for the area.
“All too often, major crashes on the I-30 bridge over Lake Ray Hubbard have resulted in major congestion,” said Texas Transportation Commissioner Robert Vaughn. “Paired with a booming population and increased roadway usage, this important stretch of I-30 needed a smart solution to help get folks to where they’re going safely.”
Segment two of the I-30 expansion project extends across the lake from Dalrock Road to State Highway 205, and will widen the roadway from six lanes to eight. It will also build continuous frontage roads from SH 205 across Lake Ray Hubbard, additions that will dramatically improve reliability during major incidents.
The $334 million project, which will also rebuild the Horizon Road interchange, is a priority for TxDOT’s Texas Clear Lanes program, which focuses on the most congested roadways in Texas.
The widening of this highway comes amid significant growth in the region. Rockwall County has consistently been named one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation. With I-30 serving as a major east-west corridor, the addedpopulation and commerce means more commuter traffic and congestion.
Rockwall Mayor Kevin Fowler expressed his gratitude for the work being done to ease that congestion and keep traffic flowing into and out of the city.
“I-30 is of extreme importance to Rockwall, and specifically to the longevity and financial wellbeing of our city,” said Rockwall Mayor Kevin Fowler. “This road is how people travel from other counties to patronize our businesses and contribute to our prosperity.”
The I-30 project marks a long productive partnership with a number of local partners and stakeholders in the county, including County Commissioner Dennis Bailey.
“For the past 20 years, Rockwall County has strived to build a strong partnerships with TxDOT as well as our other regional partners,” said Commissioner Bailey. “With the passage of the 2004 and 2008 bond programs, Rockwall County was able to prioritize the four interchanges, years ago, that are not only critical to our economic success, but the key to unlocking the funding for the I-30 project under construction today and more in the future.”
Segment three of the I-30 expansion project is expected to begin in late 2023. The entire project is anticipated to be complete by 2027.
