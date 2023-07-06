A fraternal organization which has been operating in downtown Greenville for a century is moving south.
Members of the Greenville Masonic Lodge No. 335, A.F. & A.M. held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning on their future home at 2603 Canton Street. The building will replace the former lodge at 2615 Stonewall Street.
Duane Gaulden said structural issues had developed with the former structure.
“The elevator had stopped working and it is a three story building,” he said, adding that a decision was made among the membership to construct the new home.
The Greenville Lodge was chartered in 1871 and the previous lodge building was erected in 1925. The building was recently sold.
The lot just west of Wesley Street, behind Cavender’s Boot City, required the clearing of a vacant residential home and several trees. The initial first work has already begun on the property.
Gaulden said the new lodge will be 30,000 square feet and is expected to be ready by the end of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.