The Brookshire’s store in Quinlan opened for business Friday morning, although shoppers didn’t have much to choose from, as the grocery aisles and the produce section had been emptied after days of shoppers buying whatever was available and with new deliveries hampered due to the ongoing weather.
Officials with the Brookshire's Grocery Company said Friday morning that while the company's 18-wheeler trucks are still unable to travel safely, the company is loading 4x4 passenger pickup trucks to deliver product to our local stores where possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.