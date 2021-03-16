Even before they got started on Monday, Greenville’s newly seated planning and zoning commission was forewarned by the city attorney that they were going to be busy due to the pace of development in the city and that was clearly affirmed during a two-hour meeting when the commissioners tackled approving zoning changes for two new housing developments.
The meeting also proved to be a reminder of the limitations the state of Texas has placed limitations on municipalities to control the sort of projects they can permit. The commission’s first agenda item was to grant a conditional use permit to allow a Dallas-based liquor store chain to set up shop in the former location of Collins Street Bakery — just off Interstate 30.
While the commission voted 5-3 for the permit, the objections to it were hardly defensible considering the outline of the law to approve a project if it falls into the city’s existing ordinances.
Don’t like the look of the building? Too bad.
Don’t like the business? Too bad.
After Hunt County voted to ease its long-held prohibitions on alcohol sales, a wave of potential liquor stores has set their sites on expansion. In this case, Liquor Depot, a chain of about 30 stores, is planning to open as many as three stores in Greenville. However, the company’s owners are going to purchase the shuttered Collins Street Bakery site — the fruitcake purveyor was a casualty of the economic uncertainty caused by COVID-19.
Just how many liquor stores could come to Greenville in the coming months is unclear, but the comments made by Liquor Depot certainly showed that it will be competitive. Greenville Development Director Steve Methven told the commissioners that the liquor stores will be regulated by limited hours of operation — 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and closed on Sundays — with oversight from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
As the commission waded through that liquor store conversation, more substantial items were waiting in the two-hour meeting, including clearing the way for two housing projects that could bring more than 250 homes and multifamily units to the city in the next 18 months.
The two projects are tentatively planned to be developed in southwest Greenville along farm-to-market road 1570. One project, at the corner of 1570 and Hallmark Street, could feature about 90 homes on a 33-acre tract. The developer said with the zoning change he can begin the process of determining how many homes would be on the property, but most would sit on 6,000-square foot lots.
There were at least two objections to the project because of the potential traffic impact on 1570 and Hallmark Street. The developer said they planned to make improvements to the streets.
A second project is just down the road at Coyote Crossing and is envisioned as a master-planned multifamily development of 168 residences on an 18-acre parcel. The zoning change required was to switch from agricultural use to residential.
Dubbed the Cottage at Coyote Crossing, the project’s developers said this will be a unique housing offering for the community because while it’s listed as a multifamily property, it’s actually small single-family homes — all of them detached. The big difference from single-family home developments is the parking, which is communal.
All of the residences will be rentals and they will range in size from one bedroom to three bedrooms. There will be walking trails, a clubhouse, a pool and other amenities.
Methven said the key to both projects is that they will extend sewer and water services to that part of southwest Greenville — opening the way for further developments.
Both zoning changes were approved with 8-0 votes by the commission.
