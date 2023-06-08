The answer is: A Greenville a quality control specialist who charmed and captivated his entire hometown with his performance on a popular television game.
“Who is Jared Watson?”
After winning Jeopardy! on June, 1, 2 and 3, came up just short of claiming his fourth straight win.
But it was fun to watch, as the most recent episode included a neck and neck battle.
Watson had claimed a total of $56,202 during his first three games, often in dramatic fashion. While he tended to do well during the regular rounds. piling up significant leads, Watson tended to stumble when running across a Daily Double.
Such was the case during fourth appearance on the show Tuesday, shown locally on Dallas station KTXA-TV Channel 21.
Watson was facing Suresh Krishnan, a network engineer from California and Deborah Claymon, a homemaker from Georgia.
Watson controlled much of the early part of the game and was already up $2,200 by the first commercial break, until the first Daily Double, giving Krishnan a chance to catch up.
Even so, Watson remained well ahead going into the Final Jeopardy round, with the category of “Historic Organizations.” Still, Watson had $12,800 to Krishnan’s $7,600. But the final question was “What is NATO?” which Krishnan got right, betting $3,000 to go up to $10,600. Watson answered “What is the United Nations?” and bet $2,401, leaving him with $10,399 and second place.
On his Facebook page Tuesday night Watson posted a thank you to everyone who supported him “on this absolute dream come true. All I ever wanted out of my Jeopardy! experience was to be on the show I have watched and loved my entire life. To win once was a dream. To win three times? Absolutely unreal.”
Watson said he was filled with pride and joy in the local community.
“Including friends I hadn’t heard from in decades, lining up behind me and rising and falling with every Daily Double and Final Jeopardy (definitely a bit more falling than I would have liked, but I suppose it made for some dramatic TV). Tonight is definitely bittersweet, but all your kind words and thoughtful messages are lifting me back up to move on to whatever comes next.”
