Greenville now has its first liquor store since local voters approved them in November 2020.
A Fossil Creek Liquor Store opened Friday morning in the Town South Shopping Center on Wesley Street. The 3,000 square foot store will be one of 13 Fossil Creek Liquor Store locations in Texas.
Several more stores are expected to open in the near future, among them:
* A Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods store in the now-vacant space formerly occupied by the Bealls department store that closed last year in the Promenade Shopping Center.
The Greenville City Council’s approval of a conditional use permit in January required Spec's to not use the company’s mascot – a somewhat Bugs Bunny-like rabbit wearing glasses and a bow tie – in its signage, with the case being made that the logo could appeal to children.
• A conditional-use permit for Liquor Depot, a Dallas-based chain, was approved in March to allow the company to purchase and open a liquor store at the site of the former Collins Street Bakery. The chain could add as many as three liquor stores to Greenville in the coming years.
Previously, the nearest location to Greenville to purchase liquor in Hunt County was in Neylandville.
