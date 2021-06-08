For the second time in three weeks trapped mosquitos, in the area of Arnold Park, 3314 Gordon Street, have tested positive for West Nile Virus.
Trucks will begin spraying at approximately 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, Thursday, June 10, and Friday, June 11, weather permitting. The spraying will take about 3-4 hours. It is recommended that citizens stay indoors during this time.
The same area was sprayed May 26-28 after trapped mosquitoes were also found to be carrying the West Nile Virus.
To avoid mosquito bites, apply insect repellent on exposed skin and clothing when you go outdoors. Use an EPA registered insect repellent such as those containing DEET. Permethrin sprayed on clothing provides protection through several washes. Products with a higher percentage of DEET as active ingredient generally give longer protection.
For more preventive measures visit http://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/index.aspx?NID=720 Don’t spray repellent on skin under clothing. Don’t use permethrin on skin. For details on when and how to apply repellent, visit www.cdc.gov/westnile Map shows the areas to be sprayed.
