On Tuesday, Lone Oak Independent School District Superintendent Janee Carter was the guest on Greenville Today, and she shared some of the innovative things the school district is working on, including the implementation of a four-day school week.
A graduate of Lone Oak High School, Carter went to Texas A&M out of high school and found herself teaching in Garland before returning home to become principal at her alma mater seven years ago. In March, Carter, a 1997 Lone Oak grad, was named as the district’s superintendent — and was immediately met with the challenge of moving the district’s elementary school to a temporary location at the district office.
If managing a school during coronavirus wasn’t enough of a chore, Lone Oak was dealt another setback coming out of the February winter storms when frozen pipes burst, flooding the elementary school. Even through that tumult, Carter is not swayed by adversity.
A breast cancer survivor, enduring her treatment, including a mastectomy, as she made the transition to her job in Lone Oak, Carter brings a tremendous amount of energy to her work and here are three things we discovered during her interview on Greenville Today.
THE ADVANTAGE OF WORKING IN A SMALL SCHOOL DISTRICT
With just 1,000 students, Lone Oak is one of Hunt County’s smaller school districts, but Carter said this proved advantageous as the coronavirus pandemic began shutting things down across Texas and the nation in March of 2020.
“I’ve worked in big school districts and I’ve worked in little school districts, it’s a lot easier to handle situations like this in smaller school districts,” Carter said. “The people that make the decisions are right there. We have the support of our board. We quickly made the decisions about how we were going to handle it, we came up with a plan and it was implemented. In a bigger school district there are a lot of people who will have to get involved.”
INNOVATION IN EDUCATION
Lone Oak has moved to a four-day school week with students starting their day at about 7:15 and ending at 4:15. That schedule gives the district flexibility with teacher recruitment and retention, Carter said. The schedule also meets the Texas Education Association requirement for annual minutes of instruction for students.
"Being a small school district we cannot always appreciate our teacher the way we want to,” Carter said. “We want to find creative ways for retention of students and teachers. So, I went to a superintendent class with someone from Athens (Texas), where they were doing a pilot on that, and saw all of the benefits to it. We were experiencing teacher burnout and kids burnout, because our kids do everything. They are in every sport and every club. So, we jumped ahead and we have a very progressive board, and we wanted to try this. So far, our teachers, 100% want us to continue that.”
In the fall, the schedule will be slightly modified to accommodate spirit rallies for the football team as the Lone Oak Buffaloes enter district play. Students will be in class three times on Friday during the fall with the Monday of that week off.
FEDERAL AID FOR SCHOOLS TO RECOVER FROM COVID-19
There has been plenty of discussion in the state of Texas whether state officials — led by Gov. Greg Abbott — would use federal funding that is being targeted to help schools recover from the coronavirus pandemic as extra money, or just roll it into the state budget, while cutting the state allocations for education. Carter, like many superintendents, said the money should be used to help pay for things like teacher retention or reimbursements for COVID-19 related costs, which also includes possibly replacing heating and air conditioning systems to prevent the spread of future viruses.
“I can never have enough money,” Carter said. “There are so many things I want to do. For us the federal money is huge. I do think that it will go a long way in helping us recoup some of our losses from COVID. We do have smaller class sizes. We do believe in that. We want to continue to support that. We don’t want to lose the staff that we have. Having those extra funds will help us overcome that COVID loss that we had.''
