Greenville city crews will be spraying for mosquitoes again this week, after mosquitoes trapped in the 3100 block of Bourland Street tested positing for the West Nile Virus.
The city’s plan is for the spraying to be administered over the course of three half-hour periods, on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 6:30 to 7 p.m., and will be carried out in the area that lies within about a half-mile radius of where the mosquitoes were found on Bourland Street Tuesday.
The company contracted by the city to trap and test mosquitoes is Municipal Mosquito.
Places that lie within the area of the spraying include the Greenville Police Department, the Herald-Banner, Landon Winery, the Family Dollar at 1615 Stonewall St. and Cozine & Tarver Funeral Home.
The site on Bourland Street is the third area in Greenvile where West Nile-carrying mosquitoes have been found in the last three weeks, with the other sites being Arnold Park and the Turtle Creek are.
A statement from the city manager’s office recommends that people within the spraying area try to stay indoors while the spraying is being completed.
According to the CDC, there were about 100 confirmed cases of West Nile Virus in humans in Texas last year, resulting in 20 deaths.
Symptoms of West Nile include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and can occur within three to 14 days of an infected mosquito bite, and can eventually cause nerve damage if left untreated.
The city also recommended the following precautions to avoid mosquito bites:
—Apply insect repellent on exposed skin and clothing when you go outdoors. Use an EPA-registered insect repellent such as those containing DEET.
— Permethrin sprayed on clothing provides protection through several washes. Products with a higher percentage of DEET, as active ingredient, generally give longer protection.
— Don’t spray repellent on skin under clothing. Don’t use Permethrin on skin.
Additional preventative measures are available at www.ci.greenville.tx.us/720/Mosquito-Prevention
Details on when and how to apply repellent are available at www.cdc.gov/westnile.
