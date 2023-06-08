Greenville will play host this weekend to a celebration of the 125th anniversary of Philippine Independence Day.
Genuine Faith Community Church will be hosting its third event, starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Business Highway 69 South in Greenville.
Pastor Larry Cortez said the celebration serves as a platform to promote togetherness and honor the rich cultural heritage of the Philippines.
“This event is an opportunity for everyone, regardless of their background, to experience the warmth and hospitality of the Filipino community,” Cortez said.
“Above all, we aim to share the life-changing message of Jesus Christ. At GFCC, we believe that faith in Jesus unites us all and this event provides a unique occasion to embrace diversity while emphasizing the love and grace found in our faith of Jesus Christ.”
Independence Day[, also known as “Day of Freedom” is an annual national holiday in the Philippines observed on June 12,
Those wanting additional information on Saturday’s celebration can contact event coordinator Ginalyn Davis at 757-510-0938 or email at davidginalyn@gmail.com; or producer Thess Padagass at 972-703-1705 or email marites_w@yahoo.com
